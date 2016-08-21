Still ‘Pro-Choice’ After This? Then You Have no Soul

By J. Matt Barber

Moral clarity alert. The kid gloves are off. Time for some serious soul searching.

You proponents of the torturous live-dismemberment of children in the womb, just knock it off already. Your pro-abortion euphemisms – “pro-choice,” “reproductive freedom,” “women’s rights” and other such propagandist nonsense – have run their shameful course. As you regressive “progressives” like to say, “The science is settled.” Pre-born babies are objectively and empirically distinct persons with emotions, autonomy (though in a dependent stage of human development, not unlike post-birth babies) and the unalienable human rights intrinsic to all human beings.

Watch this amazing 4D ultrasound video posted on the “Meddy Bear” Facebook page and, absent some deeply-rooted, self-deluded and pathological ability to rationalize (a disturbing hallmark of the moral-relativist cultural and spiritual phenomenon), you will be left no other “choice” than to admit that the “pro-choice” myth is as dead as the death it represents.

Simply breathtaking. As would you if, God forbid, you were captured and tortured to death by Islamic State radicals, these busy little babies, too, feel immense physical pain and terror when their arms, legs and heads are ripped off by “pro-choice” extremists.

Every human being, born or yet born, is a precious individual of incalculable import, created in the image and likeness of a holy God, no less valuable and worthy of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness than you or I.

Just as, and despite the Supreme Court’s tortured reasoning in its scandalous Dred Scott decision, blacks were never really “three-fifths” persons, but, rather, were, are and always will be precious whole persons worthy of dignity and respect – so, too, and likewise despite the high court’s equally tortured and shameful reasoning in Roe v. Wade, are the pre-born.

Merriam Webster defines “homicide” as “a killing of one human being by another.” Moms, when you put a contract on the life of your child at the hands of Planned Parenthood assassins, you are, without any question, committing a homicide for no other reason than to accommodate your selfish wants or ill-informed fears (the latest studies show that abortion is rarely, if ever, necessary to save the life of the mother).

Adoption equals life. Abortion equals death. Full stop.

If you have committed this horrible sin – this crime against God and your dead child – then know this: There is forgiveness available in and through the person of Christ Jesus alone. You need only ask and you will be forgiven. If, after watching this video, you are hurting with the knowledge of this horrible thing you have done, cry out to Jesus. No one else can absolve you of this crime or otherwise comfort you in your merited grief.

I so appreciated a few years back when, in a jaw-dropping article titled, “So what if abortion ends life?” Salon.com staff writer Mary Elizabeth Williams, a mainstream, though uncharacteristically honest pro-abort activist, inexplicably broke from the Orwellian left’s ministerial “pro-choice” script. In so doing, she severally undermined the very cause for which she admitted she would gladly “sacrifice” (that is, murder) her very own daughter – a daughter, mind you, whom she coldly acknowledged to be “a human life.”

“While opponents of abortion eagerly describe themselves as ‘pro-life,’” wrote Williams, “the rest of us have had to scramble around with not nearly as big-ticket words like ‘choice’ and ‘reproductive freedom.’”

Here, Ms. Williams essentially admits what the life community has said for decades: that, as stated above, the euphemistic language of “choice” and “reproductive freedom,” long employed by the multi-billion-dollar abortion industry, is exactly that: euphemism – propaganda.

In so many words, Williams acknowledges that, rather than “pro-choice,” “pro-death” is indeed the appropriate moniker for her movement. “Yet I know that throughout my own pregnancies, I never wavered for a moment in the belief that I was carrying a human life inside of me. I believe that’s what a fetus is: a human life. And that doesn’t make me one iota less solidly pro-choice,” she declares (wonder how many of the Williams kids survived mom’s “choice”).

Disturbing though this rhetoric may be, Williams punctuates her cold indifference to human life and equality with the money line: “Here’s the complicated reality in which we live. All life is not equal.”

Get that, Thomas Jefferson? “All life is not equal.” Put that in your self-evident-truth-pipe and smoke it. We clear, MLK? Wrap that “I have a dream” up in a big, wet “All life is not equal” blanket, and then get to the back of the bus.

Indeed, Ms. Williams is a militant feminist, and that’s adorable; but her line of reasoning here is anything but fresh and cute. It stems from the utilitarian rotgut Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger poured down the gullet of her power-drunk eugenicist fans (foremost of whom was Adolf Hitler. Sanger likely held similar admiration for der Fuehrer).

Still, to be fair, and though Sanger and Hitler, no doubt, would wholeheartedly agree, I’ll let Ms. Williams speak for herself: “Yet a fetus can be a human life without having the same rights as the woman in whose body it resides,” she asserts. “She’s the boss. Her life and what is right for her circumstances and her health should automatically trump the rights of the non-autonomous entity inside of her. Always.”

“If by some random fluke I learned today I was pregnant,” concludes Williams, “you bet you’re a-s I’d have an abortion. I’d have the World’s Greatest Abortion. … I still need to acknowledge my conviction that the fetus is indeed a life. A life worth sacrificing.”

Thank you for your honesty, Ms. Williams. You’re a godless, callous, soulless hack, but thank you for your candor nonetheless.

This is what it means to be “pro-choice,” even though, in truth, there is only pro-life or pro-death. Which are you? Be honest with yourself. Watch the above video once more, and then exercise your only legitimate choice.

Choose life.

Matt Barber is founder and editor-in chief of BarbWire.com. He is author of “Hating Jesus: The American Left’s War on Christianity,” a columnist, a cultural analyst and an attorney concentrating in constitutional law. Having retired as an undefeated heavyweightprofessional boxer, Matt has taken his fight from the ring to the culture war. (Follow Matt on Twitter: @jmattbarber).