By Maurice Montaigne
[Ed Note: This fascinating article was published in everyjoe dot com. I wrote out this link rather than directly linking to it to warn you the site has temporary, unaffiliated advertising on the top of its page that might not be what you wish to see. It’s just advertising but…. Of
Continue reading How Gamergate Elected Donald Trump to the White House (And Saved the Free World)
By J. Matt Barber
We are in uncharted territory. Unfettered corruption has metastasized to the highest levels of government. FBI Director James Comey, a man once widely respected throughout all levels of law enforcement, has sadly sealed his legacy as a crooked shill for the Clinton crime family. It’s the theatre of
Continue reading Agents Must Now Blow Whistle on Clinton/Obama Corruption
By J. Matt Barber
While Democrats perpetually circle the wagons, Republicans engage a perpetual circular firing squad. The same holds true for many evangelicals. Democrats and secularists count on it.
And we never disappoint.
Full disclosure: I went from a dogged “Never Trumper” to a “Maybe Trumper,” and, finally, settled
Continue reading Why ‘Never Trumpers’ Should Reconsider
By J. Matt Barber
Moral clarity alert. The kid gloves are off. Time for some serious soul searching.
You proponents of the torturous live-dismemberment of children in the womb, just knock it off already. Your pro-abortion euphemisms – “pro-choice,” “reproductive freedom,” “women’s rights” and other such propagandist nonsense – have run their shameful
Continue reading Still ‘Pro-Choice’ After This? Then You Have no Soul
By J. Matt Barber
I was among a group of hundreds of Christian leaders asked to attend a private event in New York City Tuesday billed as a “Conversation with Donald Trump.” I’m glad I did.
It’s no secret that I enthusiastically endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz during the primary campaign and
Continue reading From ‘Never Trump’ to ‘Maybe Trump’
By J. Matt Barber
“[T]he only way of getting rid of Christianity is to allow it to die little by little.”– Adolf Hitler
Yes, there have been evil men who have done evil things in the name of false Christianity. To a limited degree, Adolf Hitler was one such man.
Continue reading No, Hitler was not a Christian
By J. Matt Barber
President Obama’s done lost his mind. He’s just flushed the civil rights of men and women, boys and girls, to pee in peace and shower without having naked, sexually confused or sexually predatory members of the opposite sex ogling them, or intentionally exposing their genitalia for a
Continue reading Obama’s Coed Bathroom Madness
By J. Matt Barber
This is like nothing I’ve ever written before. It’s an open plea for prayer, an open window into my heart and that of my wife, Sarah, and an open last-ditch effort to reach out to a cherished young Jewish woman in New York City who finds herself
Continue reading I Will Raise Your Baby, Queline – Let Her Live
By John J. Kirkwood
Before he can crush the serial felon that is Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz has got to beat the serial liar that is Donald Trump, before the love child of De Niro’s Wag the Dog and Pacino’s Simone becomes the Republican Presidential nominee. The Donald may be the biggest farce in American
Continue reading For Team Cruz It’s Time to Pull the Goalie and Name Your Running Mate
By Art Hyland
Larry Leonard passed away on December 15, 2015. He had been in a failing state for about 6 months and for the past year had had to move out of his little place in a remote location in the hills between Portland and the Pacific Ocean to a convalescent home in a
Continue reading Larry Leonard
By J. Matt Barber
This cannot be good for free speech and the open exchange of ideas. Not for Christians and conservatives anyway.
Twitter announced on Wednesday that it has assembled a new “Twitter Trust & Safety Council”to “ensure that people feel safe expressing themselves on Twitter.”
Who’s for safety?
Continue reading Twitter Enlists ‘Gay’ Thought Police
by J. Matt Barber
The American church has a problem. It’s one part fear, one part confusion and one part apathy. Pastors, priests and rabbis have long swallowed the false notion that all things religious and all things political are somehow mutually exclusive – that never the twain shall meet.
Leading up
Continue reading Myth Busted: ‘Separation of Church and State’
By J. Matt Barber
While the legal case will continue to work its way through the courts, the bottom line is this: Kim Davis has won. The homofascists have lost.
Last Tuesday, Kentucky’s new governor, Matt Bevin, issued an executive order that eliminates the names of all county clerks from marriage licenses and
Continue reading The Gift of Religious Freedom
By J. Matt Barber
I’ve never formally endorsed a candidate in any presidential primary. This time the stakes are too high not to. Look around. The world is on fire and the party of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, not to mention the GOP’s Obama-enabling RINO establishment, are playing with gasoline.
Continue reading Ted Cruz ‘for a time such as this’
By J. Matt Barber
“It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.”
– Ronald Reagan
What was President Obama’s immediate and instinctive response to this month’s Islamic terror attacks in Paris? Did he offer prayers for the families of
Continue reading A Christian Response to the Syrian Refugee Crisis